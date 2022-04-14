Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate revamp of outdoor classroom at Ribble Valley village school

The cold, wind and rain cannot stop hardy pupils at a Ribble Valley school from enjoying their learning outdoors.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 11:12 am

This is thanks to a revamp of the outdoor classroom area at Thorneyholme RC Primary in Dunsop Bridge which has had a wooden shelter erected. The project was funded by the Duchy of Lancaster and estates director Laura Airton cut the red ribbon at the opening ceremony.

Read More

Read More
Caring pub landlady to host Easter fundraiser for Burnley mum’s £200,000 campaig...

Headteacher Mrs Olga Jackson said: "The wind and rain at the outside classroom open event proved exactly why a shelter was much needed to enhance the outdoor learning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the re opening of the outdoor classroom at Thorneyholme RC Prinary School in Dunsop Bridge

“With a shelter in place the children are able to access a range of materials, even in heavy rain, which would have otherwise become wet, soggy or damaged.

"The difference it is already making is so very noticeable. Space, fresh air and the freedom to learn are important to children’s emotional, social and personal well-being, allowing them to become independent and to grow in self-esteem and confidence.”

Ribble ValleySpace