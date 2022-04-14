Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate revamp of outdoor classroom at Ribble Valley village school
The cold, wind and rain cannot stop hardy pupils at a Ribble Valley school from enjoying their learning outdoors.
This is thanks to a revamp of the outdoor classroom area at Thorneyholme RC Primary in Dunsop Bridge which has had a wooden shelter erected. The project was funded by the Duchy of Lancaster and estates director Laura Airton cut the red ribbon at the opening ceremony.
Headteacher Mrs Olga Jackson said: "The wind and rain at the outside classroom open event proved exactly why a shelter was much needed to enhance the outdoor learning.
“With a shelter in place the children are able to access a range of materials, even in heavy rain, which would have otherwise become wet, soggy or damaged.
"The difference it is already making is so very noticeable. Space, fresh air and the freedom to learn are important to children’s emotional, social and personal well-being, allowing them to become independent and to grow in self-esteem and confidence.”