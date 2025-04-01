Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A primary school in between Preston and Blackpool has joined an academy trust which already supports various schools from across Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strike Lane Primary School in Freckleton has officially become part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, following approval from the Department for Education.

What is the Endeavour Learning Trust?

Endeavour Learning Trust is a growing multi academy trust that, now with the addition of Strike Lane, encompasses four secondary schools and five primary schools across Lancashire and Sefton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those already in Lancashire are Burscough Priory Academy, Wellfield Academy, Tarleton Academy, Ormsirk School, Northbrook Primary Academy and Brindle Gregson Lane.

Endeavour says it is known for its commitment to all its students thriving, whilst encouraging individuality and collaboration.

Endeavour Learning Trust CEO David Clayton with Strike Lane teachers and pupils. | submit

What will this mean for Strike Lane Primary School?

By joining the Endeavour Learning Trust, Strike Lane, which is already rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, says it will open up new possibilities with an established local trust and access additional resources to further improve children’s time at the school, igniting their curiosity and inspiring discovery.

Strike Lane will continue to pursue its core principles of quality first teaching and high expectations for all pupils, creating a happy, secure, and stimulating environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school will also now have the added benefit of sharing best practice with like-minded schools across the North West, allowing for increased professional development for the staff there as part of the wider Endeavour trust.

With eight schools already part of the trust, Strike Lane says it has joined a broader community committed to providing children with an excellent education.

Read More All the schools & colleges from across Lancashire with new Ofsted ratings in March

What else has been said about the academy conversion?

Katherine Shuttleworth, headteacher at Strike Lane, said: “This is a real milestone for Strike Lane as we continue to go from strength to strength. We provide the highest possible standards of education for all of our children so they can develop and fulfil their potential , and believe that we will go even further towards this goal as part of Endeavour. I look forward to working with the trust and other schools to make the most of being part of a family of schools.”

David Clayton, CEO of Endeavour Learning Trust, said: “I am delighted to welcome Strike Lane to the Endeavour Learning Trust family. Strike Lane is already an excellent school, and we look forward to working with our new colleagues there to support them and learn from them. By combining our resources and expertise, we can make even more of an impact together, and provide an excellent education for pupils all across the North West.”