All the schools & colleges from across Lancashire with new Ofsted ratings in March

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/college requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the 20 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Lancashire Ofsteds from March
Schools & colleges from across Lancashire that received new Ofsteds in March | Google Maps
2. Academy@Worden
Report published Mar 3 following an inspection on Jan 21-22. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: pupils behave and achieve well; broad and ambitious curriculum; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: additional needs of a small number of SEND pupils are not routinely identified early enough; use of info to improve provision. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. St Mary's and St Benedict's Roman Catholic Primary School
Report published Mar 4 following an inspection on Jan 14-15. Classed as good for 4 categories, requires improvement for 1. Highlights: happy school; pupils behave well; wide range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: checks on learning; reading support; in some subjects. Previous inspection: Requires improvement. | Google Maps
4. Archbishop Temple Church of England High School
Report published Mar 4 following an inspection on Jan 28-29. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: pupils achieve well; well-crafted curriculum; strong wider development programme. Improvements needed: checks on pupil understanding; adaption of teaching for SEND. Previous inspection: Requires improvement. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.