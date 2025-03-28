All the schools & colleges from across Lancashire with new Ofsted ratings in March

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 13:21 BST

In March, 19 mainstream schools and colleges from across Lancashire received new Ofsted reports.

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/college requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the 20 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Schools & colleges from across Lancashire that received new Ofsteds in March

1. Lancashire Ofsteds from March

Schools & colleges from across Lancashire that received new Ofsteds in March | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Mar 3 following an inspection on Jan 21-22. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: pupils behave and achieve well; broad and ambitious curriculum; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: additional needs of a small number of SEND pupils are not routinely identified early enough; use of info to improve provision. Previous inspection: Good.

2. Academy@Worden

Report published Mar 3 following an inspection on Jan 21-22. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: pupils behave and achieve well; broad and ambitious curriculum; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: additional needs of a small number of SEND pupils are not routinely identified early enough; use of info to improve provision. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Mar 4 following an inspection on Jan 14-15. Classed as good for 4 categories, requires improvement for 1. Highlights: happy school; pupils behave well; wide range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: checks on learning; reading support; in some subjects. Previous inspection: Requires improvement.

3. St Mary's and St Benedict's Roman Catholic Primary School

Report published Mar 4 following an inspection on Jan 14-15. Classed as good for 4 categories, requires improvement for 1. Highlights: happy school; pupils behave well; wide range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: checks on learning; reading support; in some subjects. Previous inspection: Requires improvement. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Mar 4 following an inspection on Jan 28-29. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: pupils achieve well; well-crafted curriculum; strong wider development programme. Improvements needed: checks on pupil understanding; adaption of teaching for SEND. Previous inspection: Requires improvement.

4. Archbishop Temple Church of England High School

Report published Mar 4 following an inspection on Jan 28-29. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: pupils achieve well; well-crafted curriculum; strong wider development programme. Improvements needed: checks on pupil understanding; adaption of teaching for SEND. Previous inspection: Requires improvement. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsLancashireOfsted
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice