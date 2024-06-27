Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A secondary school in Preston has retained it’s oustanding grade, a rating it has held since its first inspection.

Eden Boys' School on Adelaide Street was inspected by Ofsted between May 15 and 16 and was told it continues to be an outstanding school.

The all boys school, home to 615 pupils, was previously given an oustanding rating during its last full inspection in 2018, which was also it’s first ever inspection.

A monitoring visit during the coronvirus pandemic was then ungraded.

Find out below what inspectors had to say about the school, which is part of the Star Academies multiacademy trust, following their recent visit below...

Eden Boys' School in Preston is celebratating its 'outstanding' Ofsted result

What does Eden Boys’ School do particularly well according to Ofsted?

The report begins by stating: “Pupils flourish in this calm and welcoming haven of learning. During lessons and at social time, pupils’ behaviour is excellent. They display high levels of respect towards staff and to each other... They are united in their aim for each member of the school community to be the best that they can be.” Inspectors noted that the school has “exceptionally high” standards for pupils’ achievement but that they all, including SEND pupils, meet this, producing work of an “impressive quality”, achieving highly across the curriculum and becoming “well prepared for their next steps of learning.”

In terms of the curriculum, it is described as “ambitious” and clear in how it “identifies the important knowledge and vocabulary that pupils should know”, breaking this knowledge down into small steps that “enable pupils to confidently develop their understanding over time.”

The teachers are then said to “benefit from extensive training” meaning they develop a high level of expertise and deliver effective learning, which they succesfully adapt to meet the additional needs of pupils with SEND.

Inspectors also praised the “care and compassion” pupils show outside the school gates, undertaking voluntary work and raising funds for charities, as well as the school’s “carefully curated” and “inspiring programme” which broadens pupils’ social and cultural experiences (for instance with trips and sport opprtunities) and it’s comprehensive careers programme.

What does Ofsted think Eden Boys’ School can improve on?

Ofsted does not mention anything that needs improving at the school.

What has Eden Boys said about its rating?

The school’s Principal, Nafisa Patel, said: “This recognition from Ofsted is a product of the hard work and dedication displayed by every member of our school community on a daily basis. It is particularly pleasing that the inspectors praised our pupils’ respectful behaviour, their high levels of attainment and their positive relationships with our staff.

“We are grateful to our parents and carers for the trust they place in us, and to our talented staff for their unwavering commitment to our pupils’ learning. We will continue to build on our ‘outstanding’ status to ensure that we provide the best possible education and opportunities to enable our pupils to flourish.”