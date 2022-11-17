What are the expansion plans?

The school expansion at Lea Community Primary School would see the school admitting 30 additional pupils to each reception year with effect from September 2024. This followed the school exceeding its Published Admission Number by 30 places in 2023/24 via a temporary expansion within existing accommodation. Lea Community Primary School would, over time, provide an additional 210 primary school places.

The school expansion at Longridge High School would see the school admitting 30 additional pupils to each new year 7 group with effect from September 2024. This followed the school also exceeding its Published Admission Number by 30 places in 2023/24 via a temporary expansion within existing accommodation. The school would, over time, provide an additional 225 secondary school places.

A consultation has started on proposed expansions at Lea Community Primary School and Longridge High School

The additional school places at both schools are needed to accommodate rising pupil numbers as a result of housing development in the two areas and an increase in the birth rate.

What does Lancashire County Council say?

County Councillor Jayne Rear, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: "The county council is responsible for making sure that we have enough high-quality school places available to meet demand.

"Housing developments, plus an increase in the birth rate, means we need to consider how further primary and secondary places could be provided.

"Both schools are popular schools and all school expansions are considered carefully against consistent criteria, this includes aspects such as: how the expansion will support improved outcomes for children and young people, particularly the most vulnerable. Having applied these criteria to these proposals, I feel this is consistent with our council priorities for school expansion."

"I am really keen that people take part in these consultations and share their views about the proposals."

Find out more

The consultation started on Monday, November 15 and runs until 5pm on Sunday, December 11 2022.