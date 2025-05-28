A secondary school in Preston has this month made history with its first ever national football win for the girl’s team.

Our Lady’s Catholic High School Girls’ Year 7 Football Team celebrates their win. | submit

Our Lady’s Catholic High School in Fulwood entered the May half term on a high after their girls’ football time secured a landmark achievement that has brought pride and excitement to the school community and beyond.

The school is pleased to announce that the Our Lady’s Catholic High School Girls’ Year 7 Football Team has clinched the national title at the ESFA U12 9v9 PlayStation Schools’ Cup for Girls, marking the first time in the school’s history that the girls' team has won a national football championship.

The final, held on Monday, May 19 at West Bromwich Albion Football Stadium, saw the Our Lady’s team deliver a stunning performance with a well-fought 8-2 victory against Woodlands School from Basildon, Essex.

Our Lady’s says the win is the result of months of dedication, teamwork, and resilience from the players, coaching staff, and supporters, with the team particularly demonstrating sportsmanship and unity at every stage.

They add that the victory marks a new era for girls’ sport at Our Lady’s Catholic High School with the Year 7 team serving as role models for future generations.

Plans are already underway for a celebratory event at the school, where the team will be honoured by all students and staff.

The victors of ESFA U12 9v9 PlayStation Schools’ Cup for Girls pose for a proud team photo. | submit

What has been said about the girls’ achievement?

Team captain Eden Palmer said: “It was a brilliant experience, I am so proud of all the girls. It was a great game against strong opposition. We couldn’t have done it without the support from the school and our coach Mrs Lin. Definitely one of the best days in my life, I loved it so much!”

Praising her team, Coach Mrs Lin said: “This is a historic moment not just for our school, but for girls' football in our region. These girls have shown what belief and hard work can achieve. The girls train and play throughout Lancashire week in week out which shows their dedication and pure passion for the game. I am so proud of the girls and everything they have achieved this year.”

Headteacher Mr Richard Charnock added: “We are incredibly proud of our team. Their achievement reflects the values we promote at Our Lady’s, and they have shown themselves to be truly “One of Ours” in every way. This national recognition is a testament to their character as much as their talent.”