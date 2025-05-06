The government’s official performance figures for state-funded secondary schools were released in February 2025, providing an insight into the best performing schools in England.

As pupils this week will begin their GCSE exans, we have scoured the data to find the top schools in Preston based on last year’s GCSE results.

The figures include ‘Progress 8’ scores for the 23/24 academic year, which show how secondary schools across the country are faring compared with others and give schools a positive or negative score, measuring the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

It was introduced in 2016 as a fairer way to assess a school’s academic performance, rather than simply looking at raw grades and outcomes.

A score above zero means pupils have achieved better results on average at their school than at other schools across England that got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2, and 0.5 or higher is classed as ‘well above average’.

A score below zero does not mean there was no progress, but means that pupils made less progress than at schools with higher scores.

However, some overall negative scores may be classed as ‘average’ when the confidence interval spans both above and below zero.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 10 Preston secondary schools ranked by progress.

Preston secondary schools

Preston Muslim Girls School The school on Deepdale Mill Street has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of 1.06 which is well above average.

Eden Boys' School, Preston The school on Adelaide Street has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of 0.84 which is well above average.