Preston public invited to watch Wales squad train at UCLan for Rugby League World Cup

The Wales Men’s Rugby League team will scrum down in an open training session at UCLan Sports Arena next weekend ahead of their first Rugby League World Cup (2021) fixture against the Cook Islands.

Co-hosted by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Preston City Council, the national side has made Preston their home for the duration of the World Cup.

Preparations, under the leadership of head coach and UCLan graduate John Kear, are well underway at UCLan Sports Arena.

UCLan Men’s Rugby League team students with the Rugby League World Cup (2021) trophies at UCLan Sports Arena.

On Saturday, October 15, from 11.30am – 2.00pm, people are invited to watch the squad training for the sport’s most important competition, whilst enjoying refreshments and meeting the players and coaching staff after the session.

The tournament will see England welcome world-class players performing on rugby league’s biggest stage and as a host, Preston is keen to capitalise the opportunity by introducing the wider community to rugby league.

UCLan foundation sports coaching and performance student Kieran Lewis is part of the Wales Men’s Rugby League training squad.

He said: “It’s a dream come true to play a part in the World Cup. By making Preston our home during the tournament, I hope we can show more people what makes rugby league so exciting and open up the sport to new fans.”

The Rugby League World Cup (2021) trophies at UCLan Sports Arena with UCLan students and Wales Rugby League players. (L-R) Kieran Lewis who is part of the senior team training squad, Mason Philips and Billy Walkley who both play for Wales under 19s.

Dr Adrian Ibbetson, Director of Sport at UCLan, said: “We’re keen to use our role as a host city to inspire people who are new to rugby league to get involved in the sport.

“We’d love for the public to come along next Saturday to see the Wales squad in action only days before their World Cup campaign begins.”

Cllr Jenny Mein from Preston City Council added: “This is a fantastic chance to see elite players in training and hopefully it will inspire the next generation of rugby league athletes, and potentially go on to represent their country too.”

