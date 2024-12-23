Preston primary school and SPAR team up for season of goodwill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashton Primary School in Preston has teamed up with SPAR during the season of goodwill to donate delicious food to the city’s Foxton Centre.

The school’s Year 3 class enjoyed a cookery session baking pear and chocolate crumbles to take down to the Foxton Homeless Day Centre as a pre-Christmas treat for people who access its services.

Ingredients for the crumbles were supplied by James Hall & Co. Ltd and the children also received SPAR recipe cards to recreate the recipe at home with nutritional guidance from the University of Central Lancashire’s Dietetics department.

It is the second time that Ashton Primary School and SPAR through James Hall & Co. Ltd have collaborated on a project after a Pumpkin and Carrot Soup cookery session in October.

Staff and children from Ashton Primary School hand over the crumbles to the Foxton Homeless Day Centre

Norman Payne, Year 3 teacher and Deputy Headteacher at Ashton Primary School, said: “This has been a heartwarming project to be part of during the festive season. Learning how to cook is a valuable life skill and I know the children enjoyed the sessions.

“We are thankful to SPAR for their support with supplying the ingredients and the recipe cards, and it was lovely to be able to visit the centre which does a wonderful job of supporting homeless people in the city.”

Wilf Whittle, Trading Controller at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “After the Halloween collaboration with Ashton Primary School, it was a lovely idea to do something a bit more indulgent around Christmas while still utilising fresh and seasonal products with the pears.

“SPAR is a community retailer and we are very happy to support initiatives like this that give something back, particularly when there is an educational element woven into the project.”