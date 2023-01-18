Pool House Community Primary School on Kidsgrove, Ingol, was reinspected by the educational watchbody on October 18 and 19 2022, and its latest report was published on January 13. The school has also been rated ‘good’ in every report it has had since the new inspections came in back in 2005.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Pool House Community Primary School?

Ofsted describes Pool House as “a happy school where pupils feel safe and work hard”, adding that “Pupils, including those in the early years, are proud of their school. Everyone is welcome and pupils appreciate the care and support they receive from staff.”

Pool House Community Primary School celebrates their latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors state that all pupils, including SEND, “respond well to the high expectations that leaders have for them”, engaging in their lessons and trying their best. They also behave well, being polite, well-mannered and orderly, with the report stating “If bullying were to occur, pupils are sure that adults would sort it out very quickly.”

In terms of the curriculum, it is described as “ambitious and engaging” for all pupils, including SEND, and logically ordered across all year groups. Reading is said to be prioritised, with inspectors noting that “phonics lessons begin as soon as they start school” and “staff are well trained in teaching reading.”

The report continued to say that “Leaders know pupils, including children in early years, extremely well” and “Teachers make regular checks to see how well pupils are learning.” This is especially true of SEND pupils, with staff working hard to ensure that these pupils access the same curriculum as their peers, working closely with a range of external agencies to help support them.

The school was also praised for offering “many” activities beyond the classroom, including after school clubs, and for promoting pupils’ personal development by allowing them to learn about the world around them and beyond. As examples, inspecots wrote: “pupils in Years 5 and 6 enjoyed a trip to an outdoor adventure centre. Pupils are proud of the work that they do to support national and local charities. They play an active part in their community, including at the bonfire celebration and the Christmas market.”

What does Pool House Community Primary School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors wrote: “In a small number of subjects, there is a lack of clarity about the specific knowledge that pupils need to acquire as they study each topic. This means that pupils sometimes move on to new learning too quickly. Leaders should refine curriculum organisation in these subjects so that teachers and pupils are clear about the most important information that they want pupils to remember.”

What does Pool House Community Primary School say about their rating?

