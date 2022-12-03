News you can trust since 1886
Preston roadworks from December 5: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
3 minutes ago

Lasting from just one day to two weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week.

1. Aldwych Drive, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility asset works; ASHTON ON RIBBLE V9148 - PON 1027953 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: December 6-8

2. Ashfield, Fulwood

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works; Clear blockage in f-w for new customer connection When: December 6-8

3. Ashley Lane, Goosnargh

What: Two-way signals Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Notice for information purposes only, with no excavation works required, activities will include two way signals to facilitate in vegetation management around our overhead network When: December 7-7

4. Back of Bucklands Avenue, Preston

What: Road closure Why: Utility repair and maintenance works] shortsdided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: December 5-7

