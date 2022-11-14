UCLan has created more than 20 jobs in their IT team, as part of a “substantial investment” which hopes to build an industry-leading IT function at the university.

Fairmont Recruitment say they are delighted to have partnered with UCLan as they embark on a major programme of work to transform their IT and digital team.

What jobs are up for grabs?

UCLan has created 24 new jobs to help transform its IT and digital teams.

The following 20 roles are still open: Solution Architect x two, NET Developer x two, Business Analyst x six, Data Analyst, Test Lead, IT DBA x two, Product Support Analyst, Application Analyst, Data Platform Engineer, Infrastructure Engineer, IT Security Operations Analyst and IT Security Project Manager.

Four roles have already been filled; Senior Power App Portal Developer, Oracle Developer, Systems Analyst, and one Business Analyst.

What does UCLan say?



James Crooks, the Director of Learning & Information Services said: “There has never been a better time to join the University’s IT team. In 2021 we launched our new IT strategy with a mission that is “To provide a digital environment that enables, inspires, enhances, and empowers our people and our business to succeed.

“The strategy outlines a range of exciting and ambitious developments that will need a variety of skills and expertise across various IT disciplines. Over the strategy period we will be modernising and transforming our IT systems and services, including migrating to the cloud, building and developing new student-facing services in Dynamics 365, enhancing student administrative services in the Ellucian Banner platform, and modernising our approach to system and data integrations, security, authentication, automation and service management.

“To deliver these exciting outcomes we have created interdisciplinary platform and product teams focused on continuous improvement through agile practices. We are now looking for enthusiastic, motivated, and customer-focused individuals to join us, who share our core values and how they support the University mission.”

Vanessa Nattrass, Digital Platform Manager added: “We really want you to apply and bring all your knoweldge and expertise and passion, and we need to build all these skills in house to help us better deliver our projects so please apply today!”

How to apply?