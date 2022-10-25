News you can trust since 1886
Oversubscribed schools: the 27 primary schools in Preston that are the hardest to get into

How competitive is it to get into your primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in Preston are the hardest to get into, ranked from highest to lowest.

By Aimee Seddon
3 minutes ago

Last week, the Post revealed that across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school for 2022/2023, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total. In Lancashire, 66 secondary schools made the oversubscribed list, and 28 of these were in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

For primary schools, a whopping 164 in Lancashire were oversubcribed, and of these 34 were in Preston alone. Looking at these Preston primary schools, we have collected the 27 who were oversubscribed by more than one pupil, take a look at the rankings below:

All the information is from Department of Education data released in June, which you can download here.

For the Chorley and South Ribble oversusbcribed primary schools, a seperate article will follow.

1. Secondary schools ranked from most oversubscribed to the least

In brackets, you can see where they ranked in the oversubscribed list for primary schools across Lancashire.

Photo: NW

2. Olive School (ranked 2nd)

Olive School had 98 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 55 of these were offered places. This means 54.

Photo: Google Earth

3. Woodplumpton St Anne's CofE Primary School (ranked 3rd)

Woodplumpton St Anne's CofE Primary School had 23 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 13 of these were offered places. This means 10 did not get a place.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Cottam Primary School (ranked 4th)

Cottam Primary School had 49 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 28 of these were offered places. This means 21 did not get a place.

Photo: Google Maps

