Oversubscribed schools: the 23 primary schools in Chorley and South Ribble that are the hardest to get into
How competitive is it to get into your child’s primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in Chorley and South Ribble are the hardest to get into, ranked from highest to lowest.
Last week, the Post revealed that across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school for 2022/2023, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total. In Lancashire, 66 secondary schools made the oversubscribed list, and 28 of these were in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.
Even more primary schools in Lancashire are oversubcribed – 164 in total – and of these 14 were in Chorley and nine in South Ribble. Take a look at how the schools rank across both areas below:
All the information is from Department of Education data released in June, which you can download here.
