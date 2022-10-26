Last week, the Post revealed that across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school for 2022/2023, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total. In Lancashire, 66 secondary schools made the oversubscribed list, and 28 of these were in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

Even more primary schools in Lancashire are oversubcribed – 164 in total – and of these 14 were in Chorley and nine in South Ribble. Take a look at how the schools rank across both areas below:

All the information is from Department of Education data released in June, which you can download here.

For the oversusbcribed primary schools in Preston, read this story.

1. Primary schools ranked from most oversubscribed to the least. In brackets, you can see where they ranked in the oversubscribed list for primary schools across Lancashire.

2. St Chad's Catholic Primary School (ranked 17th) St Chad's Catholic Primary School had 27 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 18 of these were offered places. This means 9 did not get a place.

3. Cop Lane Church of England Primary School (ranked 31st) Cop Lane Church of England Primary School had 40 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 29 of these were offered places. This means 11 did not get a place.

4. Whittle-le-Woods Church of England Primary School (ranked 43rd) Whittle-le-Woods Church of England Primary School had 45 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 35 of these were offered places. This means 10 did not get a place.