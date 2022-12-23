News you can trust since 1886
Nurseries in Chorley and South Ribble: the 18 inspected this year ranked by rating and date

Find out how nurseries in Chorley and South Ribble rate according to Ofsted.

By Aimee Seddon
5 minutes ago

Earlier this month, the Post revealed which primary schools in Chorley and South Ribble were classed as outstanding, but now we turn our attention to the pre-school nurseries.

We have collected the nurseries across the two areas who had new Ofsted ratings given in 2022; of these, four were outstanding, 13 good, and one requires improvement.

Take a look at the nurseries below, ordered from the highest rating to the lowest and by publication date.

*The Post has not included special nursery schools in this list.

**The numbers next to each nursery do not reflect a numbered ranking; they are automatic headlines for images.

1. Nurseries in Chorley and South Ribble

18 nurseries received new Ofsted reports this year.

Photo: Yan Krukov on Pexels

2. Leyland St James Wrap Around Care Groups

Located on Slater Lane, Leyland. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published December 7.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Croston Acorns Nursery and Pre School

Located on Brick Croft Lane, Croston. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published November 29.

Photo: Google Earth

4. St Catherine's Independent Nursery

Located on Moss Lane, Leyland. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published November 14.

Photo: Google Maps

