Find out how nurseries in Chorley and South Ribble rate according to Ofsted.

Earlier this month, the Post revealed which primary schools in Chorley and South Ribble were classed as outstanding, but now we turn our attention to the pre-school nurseries.

We have collected the nurseries across the two areas who had new Ofsted ratings given in 2022; of these, four were outstanding, 13 good, and one requires improvement.

Take a look at the nurseries below, ordered from the highest rating to the lowest and by publication date.

*The Post has not included special nursery schools in this list.

**The numbers next to each nursery do not reflect a numbered ranking; they are automatic headlines for images.

1. Nurseries in Chorley and South Ribble 18 nurseries received new Ofsted reports this year. Photo: Yan Krukov on Pexels Photo Sales

2. Leyland St James Wrap Around Care Groups Located on Slater Lane, Leyland. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published December 7. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Croston Acorns Nursery and Pre School Located on Brick Croft Lane, Croston. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published November 29. Photo: Google Earth Photo Sales

4. St Catherine's Independent Nursery Located on Moss Lane, Leyland. Rated: Outstanding for all categories in a report published November 14. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales