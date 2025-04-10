New workshop in Lancashire helps youth workers find the magic within each young person

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the heart of youth work lies an unshakable belief in the potential of young people. This belief took centre stage during a unique and inspiring new workshop held at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) for Youth Worker apprentices.

Over the course of two hours, participants embarked on a creative and introspective journey designed to help them discover their own magic, the unique qualities they bring to the world and, more specifically, to the vital work they do in UK youth justice.

YOU: The foundation of Youth Work

The workshop, designed by Sid Madge of Meee, was structured around the first three letters of the word ‘Youth’, YOU. This focus invited participants to reflect on their individual strengths, talents, and passions that drive them to support and guide young people facing adversity. Through the unconventional yet powerful medium of Meee resources and LEGO®, attendees were encouraged to explore their personal values, build representations of their challenges within the sector, and share their visions for the future of youth work.

“One of the key messages of the workshop was that every individual working within youth justice has something special to offer. Whether it is empathy, resilience, creativity, or lived experience, each apprentice brings a unique perspective that can help shape a better path for young people navigating the complex system of justice and rehabilitation.” explained Sid Madge of Meee, who created and facilitated the workshop.

Creativity and the legacy of Sir Ken Robinson

A cornerstone of the discussion was the work of the late Sir Ken Robinson, a passionate advocate for creativity in education. His renowned TED Talk, Do Schools Kill Creativity?, served as a powerful reference point, sparking conversations about how the modern education system has shifted from nurturing creativity and individuality to prioritising standardised testing and rigid academic benchmarks.

In the UK today, nearly a million young people are not in secondary education. (Source: Over ½m young British people aren’t working, studying, or job-hunting and Almost one million young people ‘not working, studying or job hunting’) This staggering statistic presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Many of these young individuals possess exceptional talents that remain untapped due to traditional educational structures failing to accommodate neurodiverse minds and unconventional learners. The workshop explored how youth workers and employers alike could step in to bridge this gap, fostering environments that value creativity, adaptability, and resilience over rigid conformity.

The role of Youth Justice in creating opportunities

A significant portion of the session was dedicated to discussing the work being done within UK prisons, particularly through the Counting On Confidence programme. This initiative, which has been implemented in various prison settings, including HMP/YOI Feltham, emphasises the importance of confidence-building and personal development in helping young offenders transition towards a more positive future.

“During a recent visit to Feltham, the Meee team saw firsthand the pressing need for support systems that support young people facing multiple barriers. These are not just statistics or case numbers; these are our youngsters, and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with opportunities to break the cycle of disadvantage and reoffending.” says Sid Madge.

The conversation also touched upon the broader context of probation services in the UK. In a recent call between Sid Madge of Meee and Martin Jones, HMPPS Chief Inspector of Probation Service, it was highlighted that there are approximately 240,000 cases currently being managed by probation services. Alarmingly, the service itself is struggling to recruit and retain staff, creating an urgent need for intervention and support.

Supporting our youth

Brick by Brick: A song of hope

One of the most moving moments of the workshop came from a creative collaboration that emerged during the session. Attendee Nik Varley was inspired to write a song titled Brick By Brick, encapsulating the themes of growth, resilience, and transformation. Music, like other forms of creative expression, has the power to bridge gaps, communicate emotions, and inspire action, further reinforcing the importance of keeping creativity at the heart of youth work.

A call to action: Supporting our youth

“As a country and as a community, we must step up to provide young people with the support they need to succeed. Whether through creative workshops, alternative education pathways, or employment opportunities tailored to diverse talents, there is an urgent need to rethink how we engage with and invest in our youth.” claims Sid.

“We challenge employers to recognise the untapped potential within this demographic. We encourage policymakers to prioritise holistic and rehabilitative approaches to youth justice. And most importantly, we urge every individual working in this space to continue finding their own magic and using it to inspire the young people they support.

“The future of youth justice does not lie solely in policies and procedures, it lies in the hands of those who dare to dream, to create, and to believe in the power of young people to build a better tomorrow, brick by brick.”

