The league, comprising of local primary schools from across the area taking part, will see local school girls age nine to 11 years old (years four to six) coming together in a friendly league culminating in an awards ceremony and presentation in June.

The brainchild of Nateby Primary School teachers; Gail Palmer and Vicky Houghton, it has been in the planning for nearly 12 months, following a surge in interest in girls wanting to take part in football.

The new girl's football team from Garstang.

Vicky said: “As a school, we believe sport should be inclusive for all, at local tournaments we always ensure girls and boys are represented equally, but then we thought what about a dedicated girls football league.”

With other local schools then being contacted to gauge interest in the league, it became apparent that other schools were seeing a rise in girls playing football at break times.

Gail said: “We have eight local schools taking part in the tournament, all from the Garstang and District area. For its first year, we think this is fantastic. The girls can’t wait to start the season.”

The league will also have a perpetual trophy and medals for competitors, sponsored by local football training company Total Soccer Centre, who also run girls training sessions during the week at Myerscough College.

Fixtures will be held at Garstang Academy throughout the spring, with a presentation night to be held in June once all fixtures have been held.

While traditionally boys have dominated the pitch at local school tournaments, the new team says that this is a chance for girls of all abilities to have the confidence to take to the pitches and take part, they hope to encourage more girls to get into football.

A recent report carried out by Women in Sport for International Women’s Day 2022, found that more than one million teenage girls (43%), who once considered themselves ‘sporty’, disengage from sport following primary school. The report indicated that part of this was a fear of feeling judged by others, a lack of confidence and not feeling safe outside. Body image and puberty were also significant factors.