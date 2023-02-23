Moor Nook Community Primary School on Ribbleton Hall Drive was inspected on December 13-14 and was classed as good across all five categories. The school had previously been rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in its last two full reports, in June 2019 and December 2016, following an ‘Outstanding’ rating in 2010.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Moor Nook Community Primary School?

The report begins: “Pupils trust staff to help them if they have any concerns or worries. This makes pupils feel safe. Pupils, and children in the early years, learn the importance of respect. Everyone is made to feel welcome at this school, regardless of their differences. Pupils get on well together and make friends easily. They said that this makes them feel happy and that they enjoy coming to school.”

Moor Nook Community Primary School is celebrating a 'Good' Ofsted report.

Pupils are also said to behave well and learn with little interruption “because staff have high expectations of pupils’ conduct”, and if any bullying does occur, staff deal with it quickly.

The curriculum is described as being “well-designed”, “ambitious”, and “broad and balanced” for all pupils, including SEND. Staff expect pupils to achieve highly and across the school they do. This means children in the early years are well prepared for the demands of key stage 1 and most of Year 6 are ready for their next stage of education.

Inspectors also said: “Pupils value opportunities to take on responsibilities, such as being a values ambassador or a member of the school council. They appreciate the opportunities that they get to visit different places, such as the theatre and local galleries. Pupils enjoy extra-curricular activities.

The school’s “well-delivered” phonics programme is praised, as is the emphasis placed on reading, with leaders ensuring that “all pupils experience the enjoyment that comes from reading.”

The report also noted that there are effective systems in place to identify pupils with additional needs, and “staff adapt the delivery of the curriculum well for pupils with SEND.”

What does Moor Nook Community Primary School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors wrote: “In a few subjects, teachers are unsure of the important knowledge that pupils should learn and when this information should be taught. This hinders some pupils’ achievement. Leaders should ensure that they identify the essential knowledge that pupils must learn across all subjects.”

The report also noted: “Sometimes, teachers are unclear on how to check if pupils have remembered their learning. Consequently, in these subjects, some pupils do not build their knowledge over time as securely as they do in others.”

What does Moor Nook Community Primary School say about their rating?

