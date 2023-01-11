Lostock Hall Academy on Todd Lane North was reinspected by the educational watchbody on November 2 and 3 2022. The school had also been rated ‘good’ in Febraury 2018 and December 2014, after a 2013 rating of ‘inadequate’ had previously put them under special measures.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Lostock Hall Academy?

The report starts by stating “Pupils enjoy coming to school. They said that they are happy and that they feel safe. Pupils explained that they are kind to each other and respectful of each other regardless of their differences.”

Lostock Hall Academy has been rated 'good' in its most recent Ofsted report.

Inspectors added that whilst pupils do “fall out with each other” sometimes, bullying is “rare” and if it does happen, “staff deal with it effectively”.

Teachers were said to have “high expectations of pupils’ behaviour” and were “equally ambitious for all pupils’ achievement”, including SEND, and in turn, “pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, progress well through the curriculum”.

The curriculum itself was described as “broad and ambitious”, with subject leaders successfully identifying the essential knowledge that pupils must learn and teachers having “strong subject knowledge.” In most subjects, teachers also make regular checks on pupils’ learning, and there are “effective systems in place to identify pupils who find reading more difficult”.

Inspectors noted: “More recently, leaders’ improvements to the curriculum have led to greater enjoyment and success for pupils, for example in modern foreign languages. As a result, more pupils choose to study a modern foreign language than they did in the past. As a direct consequence of leaders’ actions, the proportion of pupils who study the English Baccalaureate suite of subjects is increasing.”

Lostock Hall Academy's principal, Mrs Gaynor Gorman, with pupils.

Ofsted also praised the wide range of enrichment activities after school, the opportunities for pupils to take on leadership responsibilities, and the support available to SEND pupils.

What does Lostock Hall Academy need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors wrote: “In a very small number of subjects, leaders have not identified the essential knowledge that pupils must know and remember. On occasions, this hinders how well pupils progress through the curriculum. Leaders should finalise their curriculum thinking, so that teachers know exactly what to teach and when.”

What does Lostock Hall Academy say about their rating?

Principal Gaynor Gorman, said: “There is much to be proud of in this report, particularly given the challenges and disruption to education over recent years. The Trustees and I are very proud of the commitment, resilience and ambition of staff and students at this academy.”

She also thanked parents for their support, adding: "This report is reassurance that Lostock Hall Academy continues to deliver on its vision, whilst recognising that we, ourselves, never stop learning and seeking out continuous improvements in all areas to ensure the best outcomes for our students. Education is an ever changing landscape, but we are well positioned to embrace the future.

