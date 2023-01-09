Preston Food Hygiene: Chesters Chicken on Ribbleton Lane has been given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Preston takeaway has been handed a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating, which means it is generally satisfactory.
Chesters Chicken on Ribbleton Lane was given the score after an assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website first showed yesterday (January 8).
Preston City Council classed all categories– hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities, and management of food safety –as ‘generally satisfactory’.
The rating is based on compliance with food hygiene law and does not reflect the quality of food or the standard of service provided.