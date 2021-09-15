Longridge bricklayer becomes UCLan top graduate whilst being a full-time working dad

A former bricklayer from Longridge, Preston, has graduated with a first-class degree in quantity surveying at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), despite working full-time and starting a family.

Daniel Parkinson, 30, who hopes to work in construction, achieved his educational goal while becoming a father twice over and working full-time as a quantity surveyor for Balfour Beatty at Sellafield Ltd, West Cumbria.

Daniel, a former St Cecilia RC High School and Preston College student, said: “If you had told the 15-year-old me who left school ready to start his first apprenticeship in bricklaying, that 15 years later I would be graduating from university with a first-class degree in quantity surveying, I would never have believed it

“I am genuinely passionate about construction, over the years I’ve had a great grounding ‘on the tools’ but now I’m proud to graduate with this qualification and hopefully I can be an example for others to show that hard work pays off.”

During his BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying, Daniel juggled a hectic personal and professional life which involved working away from home and seeing the birth of his two children.

The father of two, said: “My son was born a day before one of my exams and my daughter arrived two and a half years later, just as I’d finished the course. It’s been a very busy few years for me, with a lot of late (and sleepless) nights but it’s all been worth it in the end.

“Some of my closest friends and family are also UCLan graduates so becoming part of the University’s alumni makes me feel very proud.

“I am genuinely grateful to have been able to complete this course, with the support of such great, patient and knowledgeable tutors, my employer for giving me the opportunity, and my family for always cheering me on and standing by me.”