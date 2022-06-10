Primary and secondary pupils from 80 schools across the Liverpool City Region and beyond, took part in the inter-school art competition, with the overall winners announced at a special prize giving event yesterday (June 9).

The winning artwork from each participating school will be on display in the dot-art Schools 2022 exhibition at the iconic Royal Liver Building between June 10-24, 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

This year’s exhibition, which displays the work of Year 5 and 9 students, focuses on sustainability to mark dot-art Schools’ 10th anniversary of showcasing and celebrating young people’s creativity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An awards ceremony and new exhibition will celebrate North West children’s art and creativity.

Carolyn Murray, dot-art Schools project manager said: “The standard this year has been absolutely incredible. It’s been 10 years since we launched and year on year, I am amazed by the quality of the artwork the children create.

“Many of them have also embraced our special 10th birthday theme of protecting our environment. They have thoughtfully expressed their feelings towards the climate crisis and the need to preserve the natural world. The result is some of the best and most emotive art we’ve ever had.”

The winners, as shortlisted by an expert panel and decided by Susan M Coles, member of council of NSEAD, secretariat to the All Party Parliamentary Group on Art, Craft and Design Education and an Associate of The Big Draw, are:

-The Primary School Winner: ‘School Day’ by Cleo James (Blackmoor Park Primary School). First runner-up: Zaira Di Francescantonio (Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School). Second runner-up: Charlotte Simon (St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery).

Left: 'Save the planet 20' by Lancashire's Nathan of St Matthew's CE Primary School. Right: the work displayed on the ground floor of the Royal Liver Building.

-The Secondary Winner: ‘Rick the Otter’ by Jake McCoy (Maghull High School). First runner-up: Charlie Button (St Hilda’s CE High School). Second runner-up: Nikita (Greenbank High School).

-The Protect Our Environment Primary Winner: “Save our polar bears” by Roman Waring, (Bridgemere CE Primary School). Runner up: Nathan (St Matthew's CE Primary School).

-The Protect Our Environment Secondary Winner is “Extinction” by Eve O'Mahony, (Bellerive FCJ Catholic College). Runner up: Nina Renwick Horne (King David High School).

-Environmental theme judge Duane Chong of Grow Wellbeing awarded highly commended to Isaac Creighton (Childwall Valley Primary School) and Ollie E (Delamere Academy.)

Secondary Winners, Jake McCoy, Charlie Button and Nikita.

As the leading project partner, Edge Hill provides dot-art with access to schools across the region, allowing more children than ever to take part.

Associate Dean of Edge Hill’s Faculty of Education, Dr Helen O’Keeffe said: “It’s a real honour to have celebrated dot-art Schools’ milestone 10th birthday with them this year. To help them celebrate we funded twelve local schools entrance fees so they could join in the fun.

“We’ve also been able to join the discussions about climate change in schools, combining our passion for keeping arts in the curriculum and educating children about climate change and the environment. It provides a great opportunity for our students to learn more about teaching art and supporting the mental health of their pupils.”

Established in 2012, dot-art Schools’ impact has grown each year, with 602 schools and 9000 pupils participating to date.