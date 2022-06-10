Rainbow Hub’s amazing children with disabilities raise nearly £3,000 towards the charity’s Ramble

These children are faced with balance and co-ordination issues, together with physical disabilities that make many things that are easy for most people, so much more of a challenge for them, but this did not stop them raising thousands of pounds towards the charity’s target.

Amber McLoughlin from Euxton who is 3 years old and has HIE (Hypoxic Ischemic encephalopathy) completed an obstacle course, whilst Leyland’s Evie Jackson also 3 with HIE, walked up 13 steps at home and walked across the finish line at the Ramble, raising £315.

Lewis Hencher, 9 from Leyland, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy but accompanied his family on a trike; whilst another trike rider, Luke Carter, 13, from Garstang, and Leon, 9 from Ormskirk, completed five miles, with Leon raising £565.

Evie Jackson, 3, from Leyland, who has HIE, stunned everyone at her parents wedding earlier this year by walking down the aisle and she has made everyone proud again with her recent fundraising challenge.

3 year old Toby Jones, from Wigan, who has Downs Syndrome, raised £125, whilst Blue Peter Gold Badge winner, Alex Macpherson, 16 from Chorley continued his fundraising record with another £580 and Abu Bakr Roked, 7, from Bolton raised an impressive £1,390.

Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive, Rainbow Hub, said, “The Ramble is always a very special event, not only for the funds it raises, but for the amazing support we get in so many ways from families and companies. The atmosphere is fantastic and the children just make everything extra special – we are so proud of them all.”

Anyone who missed the event can see photos and videos on Facebook.

If you would like to support Rainbow Hub, you can visit their website or contact Emma Parish on 01704 823276 or email: [email protected]

Blue Peter Gold Badge winner, Alex Macpherson with Britain’s Got Talent finalist and comedian, Steve Royle, who opened The Ramble