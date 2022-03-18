Mark Burke, Leyland Pirates’ chairman said the club came up with the idea when the events with Christian Eriksen at the Euro’s made them feel they wanted to make sure their pitch, which is on Worden High School’s grounds, was as safe as possible.

Worden High School, where the team play all their home games, were keen to get on board, and the final helping hand came from Fletchers Solicitors, based in Southport, who got involved as one of their children played for the club.

Each group paid a third of the £1500 cost, and the defibrillator has now been installed and is available to be used by both the school’s pupils and the football club’s players.

(Left to right) Mark Burke, chairman of Leyland Pirates FC, Kirsty Coleman from Fletchers Solicitors, and Mr A Hammersley, Worden High's headteacher, with the newly installed defibrillator.

For Leyland Pirates, the extra peace of mind is even more important now that the club has seen impressive growth, going from 54 players in March 2021, to over 110 players so far this year, with plans to increase these numbers further.

Mark, whose club has teams for under 7s-under 12s, and 35+, said: “As you know it’s the seconds and minutes that count in these situations. With the defibrillator on site we are in a much stronger position to save someone’s life.

“We shared the cost of the defibrillator and outside box with Worden High School and Fletchers Solicitors. We are extremely grateful for their help and contribution towards this piece of lifesaving equipment.”

“We’re a nonprofit organisation so it was quite an investment but I’d rather have something on the wall that we could use if need be than think I wish we had a defibrillator right now, the money’s immaterial.”

In a statement, Worden High School said: “We are very pleased to be working with Leyland Pirates and Fletcher’s Solicitors to not only house an automated external defibrillator (AED) on the school grounds, adding to the Academy’s existing internal defibrillator, but to encourage the placement and use of such devices in schools, sporting facilities and public places as far as possible.

“We recognise the importance of having access to the AED equipment in potentially devastating circumstances and appreciate what can be achieved when appropriate equipment is on hand promptly.”