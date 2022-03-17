Heath Campbell is the drummer for Youth Illusion, a London based rock band, which has a new EP called ‘Seeking Answers In Silence' coming out on March 25.

The EP’s first single has gained 50k views on youtube, and they’re hoping their second single, released last Friday, does even better.

With his bandmates, Rory, Zach and Matteo hailing from South Africa, Texas and Italy respectively, Heath is not only waving the England flag for the band, but says representing and promoting Preston is important to him too.

Heath Campbell, an 18 year old drummer from Penwortham, wants to bring rock and roll back to Preston with his new band.

Heath, who attended All Hallows Catholic High School, before moving to the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, explained: “Preston isn't really known for its music, I can think of a handful of venues that are still going that play rock music, it’s certainly not as well established as London. So it'd be nice to see both the music industry and the rock industry within Preston grow.”

As well as Youth Illusion, Heath has already showcased his musical ambitions and ability, placing as a finalist in the UK's 'Young Drummer of the Year' competition two years running (2020, 21).

Explaining how it all began in Preston, Heath said: “I was six when I received my first drum kit, but I've always been surrounded by music with my mum being a musician and my dad being a massive fan of music in general, so over the years, I've just kept practising, doing grades, playing in bands, jamming, open mic nights, and then I got to the point where I am now.”

Describing Youth Illusion's music, Heath said: "I feel like we bring a good mixture of riffs and beats, you can dance along, as well as having catchy hooks."

Heath joined Youth Illusion in September 2021, after the band saw his performance at the 2020 Young Drummer Competition.

Although Heath was not around for the writing and recording of the EP, he says he is excited to start touring with it in May, and is eager to write new music.

When asked his goal for the band, Heath said: “For the near future, it'd be nice to get onto the festival circuit, but in the far future I mean, world take over.

“We're hoping to breathe a bit of fresh air into the industry.”

Heath and Youth Illusion will be touring with their new EP in May.

To find out more about Youth Illusion, including tour dates and locations, visit their website, Facebook or Instagram.