St Anne's Catholic Primary School was inspected on October 18-19 and was classed as good across all five categories. In its previous report, in November 2018, the school had been rated ‘Requires Improvement’, following good ratings in 2014 and 2011.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about St Anne's Catholic Primary School?

The report starts by saying “Pupils like their school. They said that it is a friendly place where everyone is welcome.” It then goes on to say that pupils “enjoy meeting up with their friends at playtimes”, whilst also having the option to go to a quiet space if preferred, known as the thinking room.

St Anne's Primary in Leyland is celebrating after getting a 'Good' Ofsted report. Pictured is headteacher Liz Darnell with pupils.

Pupils are said to feel safe, happy, they enjoy the curriculum, plus they understand the school rules and follow them well, with bullying being rare.

Teachers meanwhile have high expectations for pupils’ achievement and behaviour, “they check regularly in lessons to make sure that pupils understand what they are learning”, and they identify and support SEND students effectively.

In terms of the curriculum, inspectors called it “ambitious”, “exciting” and well-organised, saying “Leaders have made a number of improvements to the curriculum since the last inspection.”

In particular, “reading is at the heart of the curriculum”, with teachers being experts at phonics, and pupils reading a wide range of books by different authors and especially enjoying when their teachers read to them. Inspectors added: “Pupils across the school develop a real love of reading.”

The school's focus on reading was particularly praised by inspectors.

The report also noted the “many opportunities for pupils to take on roles of responsibility”, that “pupils learn about a range of other cultures and faiths” and that they “benefit from a range of activities, such as sports and choir clubs.”

What does St Anne's Catholic Primary School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors wrote: “In a few subjects, leaders are at an earlier stage in their work to understand whether the curriculum is having the impact that they intend for children and pupils, including those with SEND. This prevents these leaders from identifying any necessary improvements to the curriculum, which might help pupils to learn better. Leaders should ensure that they develop a clear overview of the impact of the curriculums in these subjects, so that pupils learn well over time.”

What does St Anne's Catholic Primary School say about their rating?

