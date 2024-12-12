Landmark moment as first cohort from UCLan's School of Veterinary Medicine graduate

The first students from the University of Central Lancashire’s School of Veterinary Medicine have celebrated their graduation.

UCLan's first cohort of biovet sciences graduates. | UCLan

Eleven BSc (Hons) Bioveterinary Sciences graduates donned their academic caps and gowns and took to the stage in the university’s Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.

These are the first students to have graduated from the Veterinary School, which only opened in 2021 and is the first in Lancashire.

Among the successful graduates from the two-year undergraduate course was Chloe Collier, from Preston.

The 21-year-old has used the knowledge she gained while on the degree course and on a placement at an infectious diseases’ clinic to shape her career.

Chloe said: “I aspired to be a veterinary surgeon, but I didn’t achieve the A Levels I needed to on the vet course. The bioveterinary sciences route provided an alternative pathway and I got in via Clearing.

“I thought I would use this course as a stepping stone and would transfer on to the veterinary degree but during the course I fell in love with lab work and the vast range of topics and practical sessions that the degree provided allowed me to explore all other options and allowed me to pursue a career that I never thought I would be interested in.”

21-year-old Chloe Collier from Preston is one of UCLan's first graudates from their Veterinary School. | UCLan

Chloe has now landed a role as a medical laboratory assistant in the histopathology laboratory at Royal Preston Hospital.

The former Archbishop Temple High School and Myerscough College pupil added: “The course allowed me to have an additional year of diverse experience, through bioveterinary sciences, compared to a traditional veterinary medicine degree. This gave me a unique advantage and allowed me to further my laboratory and research specialised skills.

“I love the opportunities that this degree has allowed me to explore and pursue. I’m excited to graduate and I now aspire to develop my skills further. I can’t wait to progress my career in my current workplace and become a biomedical scientist.”

The accelerated programme has a one health approach to bioveterinary sciences: this includes studying animal behaviour and welfare science, social issues, global challenges, professional communication and a range of technical skills.

The programme recently gained interim accreditation from the Royal Society of Biology, which acknowledges academic excellence in the biosciences.

Dr Heather Cameron-Whytock, Course Leader for Bioveterinary Sciences, said: “It’s a landmark moment in our history. These are the first graduates to go out into the world with qualifications from our School of Veterinary Medicine and I was absolutely delighted to be there to see them graduate. I know they are going to be great additions to the workforces in animal and human health and wish them every success.”

The first cohort of the university’s five-year BVMS Veterinary Medicine & Surgery degree will then graduate in summer 2028.