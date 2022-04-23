Edge Hill University is the only university in Lancashire to be shortlisted at the WhatUni Student Choice Awards 2022.

The university has been shortlisted for University of the Year, Halls and Student Accommodation, Student Support, Facilities, and Postgraduate.

Nearby University of Central Lancashire and Lancaster University were not shortlisted in any categories.

Each year, the WUSCA team receives approximately 35,000 verified reviews, with this student-led approach meaning that shortlisted universities are uniquely recognised by students for delivering an exceptional experience.

Edge Hill’s Vice-Chancellor Dr John Cater said: “This is an excellent achievement. It’s a huge honour to be shortlisted, but for Edge Hill to appear in five different categories, including the only North West university in the running for University of the Year, is incredible. It’s a clear testament to our steadfast focus on providing the very best University experience for all our students.

“I’d like to extend my thanks and congratulations to all of the staff who put students at the heart of everything we do, and of course our students, who collectively make us one of the very best places to study, live and work.”

Edge Hill’s success at the WUSCA comes after it was named Modern university of the Year in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022.

The Whatuni Student Choice Awards, hosted by IDP Connect, is an annual event celebrating the hard work of higher education providers across the UK.

They are the only annual awards that are based solely on the views of real students studying in the UK and they are used to help prospective students make the right choices about their future on the Whatuni platform.

Simon Emmett, Chief Executive, IDP Connect, commented: “Being shortlisted for one of our Whatuni Student Choice Awards is exceptional. To be recognised so highly by your students is the pinnacle of excellence. Institutions should be proud of making it to this stage in the process and should celebrate the experience they’ve delivered for their students over the past 12 months.”

This year’s WUSCA winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on May 24 2022.