Shortlisted for eight awards, UCLan won the categories for Business/Industry Collaboration-University Sector: Creative Innovation Zone; Research Project of the Year – BIZIFED Project, and External Relations Team of the Year.

Judged by a panel of leading industry professionals and experts, the Educate North Awards is a prestigious event which celebrates, recognises and shares best practice and excellence in the education sector from across the North.

In the Business/Industry Collaboration-University Sector category, the university’s Creative Innovation Zone (CIZ) was praised for using creative thinking techniques to bring together students, academics and industry from diverse courses, backgrounds, expertise, and sectors to exchange knowledge and solve challenges set by employers.

UCLan's triple success at the Educate North Awards. Pictured receiving the awards left to right: Bev Wood and Emma Speed (Creative Innovation Zone), Professor Nicola Lowe (School of Sport and Health Sciences), Liz Granger and Ginette Unsworth (UCLan External Relations).

The Research Project of the Year prize gave recognition to Professor Nicola Lowe and her team whose BIZIFED initiative is an international, multi-partner collaboration designed to explore sustainable solutions to malnutrition, with their research informing government policy globally as evidence for the effectiveness of the biofortification of staples, such as wheat, as a sustainable way to address malnutrition.

Finally, in the External Relations Team of the Year category UCLan’s detailed entry was praised with the judges commenting: “A very comprehensive submission showing an outstanding and extensive programme which appears ahead of the curve - well done. A super impressive range of initiatives which effectively demonstrate the positive impact they have made.”

The UCLan entry highlighted initiatives such as the launch of their Return to Study Programme, the opening of the Student Centre and University Square, the development of the Transition to HE Programme, the introduction of campus tour days and the refreshment of the university’s organisational values.

Commenting on the recognition UCLan’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin said: “It’s fantastic to see the great breadth of activity at UCLan recognised through these prestigious sector awards and I would like to add my congratulations to everyone involved whose outstanding work has been justly recognised.