Four students from three of Lancashire’s leading colleges will be judged for the award. It has been designed to recognise individuals currently undertaking a tourism, events or catering related course who demonstrate exceptional commitment to a career in hospitality or tourism. Each of the four students shortlisted are excelling in their studies and placements, and have been nominated by tutors who feel they should be applauded for their work.

The finalists are:

-Sophie Lancaster, NCFE Extended Diploma Travel & Tourism at Runshaw College,

-David Wetherill, Chef Diploma at Runshaw College,

-Charlie Nicholls, C&G L3 Diploma in Professional Cookery (Patisserie and Confectionery) at Blackpool and the Fylde College

-Steven Cartmell, BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Travel & Tourism at Blackpool Sixth Form College.

Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire said: “We are so pleased to announce the finalists in this very exciting new award for LTA22. These students are part of the next generation of the industry and we hope that by being nominated for the Hospitality, Events and Tourism Student of the Year award they will be further encouraged to continue the great work they are doing and bring more to the industry.”

Louise McArdle, Head of School of Management at UCLan added: “There were so many fantastic applicants, but the four finalists chosen show the highest standard of travel and tourism students in Lancashire. This award will give the winner the chance to be fully recognised for their talent.”

The four finalists will be invited to an interview with a number of academics and industry experts at UCLan in the coming weeks to determine the winner of the awardm who will then be invited to join leading hospitality, travel and tourism industry players at the LTA22 ceremony. It takes place on Tuesday February 7 at Blackpool Winter Gardens, with headline sponsor UCLan, destination sponsor Visit Blackpool and other leading Lancashire businesses including: DFC, Harrison Drury, insight6, Lancashire Business View, Lancaster University Management School, Links Signs & Graphics, Northern Print Distribution Ltd, Heckfords, Total Foodservice, Dewlay and Creative Council.

Tickets for the Awards Ceremony are available now at www.lancashiretourismawards.com

To keep up to date with all the Lancashire Tourism Awards news follow @MarketingLancs on Twitter and #LTA22 or go to lancashiretourismawards.com