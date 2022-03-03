Lancashire primary school's nursery to close due to falling pupil numbers
A Lancashire primary school is set to cease its maintained nursery provision because demand for places has fallen.
Members of Lancashire County Council's cabinet today approved a proposal to discontinue the nursery provision at Edisford Primary School in Clitheroe following a formal consultation.
The responses to the consultation all supported the closure of the nursery, and no issues or concerns were raised by the families who may have been adversely affected by the proposal.
School governors had previously consulted with parents informally after saying they felt limited by the school's opening times and that provision was only available in term time.
The move will see year groups running from reception to year six rather than the current nursery to year six from April this year.
County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "It is clear there is a surplus of nursery places in the area because of a drop in the birth rate."