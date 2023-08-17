Today (Thursday August 17) students up and down the country collected their A-Level results.

Kirkham Grammar School are proud to announce that the results gained by their Upper Sixth pupils once again remain extremely positive.

Phoebe Caunce received an A in French and History and achieved an A* in English Literature and EPQ. Phoebe deserves every success after working extremely hard and will attend University of Manchester to study History with French.

L to R: Phoebe, Penny and Osian

Fellow student, Osian Roberts is leaving Kirkham Grammar with three Bs in Chemistry, Biology and Maths. He will pursue a Rugby career with Sale Sharks after being a major part of the school’s rugby team’s success and has represented Wales.

Penelope Blackmore achieved an A* in Chemistry and Politics and an A in Biology, Maths and EPQ. These amazing qualifications takes her onto now studying Dentistry at Cardiff University.

Alex Eastham will be going to the University of Surrey to study veterinary medicine after gaining A* in Chemistry, Biology and Maths.

L to R: James, Alex and Jessica

James Thompson has the ambition to become a doctor after receiving two A*s in Geography and Maths and an A in Chemistry. James is going to be studying medicine at Liverpool University.

Jessica Zhou will be going to Cambridge to also study medicine after achieving three A*s in Chemistry, Biology in Maths. Jess has grasped every opportunity on offer and worked incredibly hard alongside her fellow students.

Kirkham Grammar School are delighted about these results which are a testament to all pupils’ efforts and the support they received in school, particularly during the pandemic, ensuring they entered their summer exams as confident and prepared as possible.