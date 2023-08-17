News you can trust since 1886
Kirkham Grammar School celebrate another year of A-Level success

The Grammar school wishes their students the best of luck after their A-Level results.
By Lorna McDonald
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:34 BST

Today (Thursday August 17) students up and down the country collected their A-Level results.

Kirkham Grammar School are proud to announce that the results gained by their Upper Sixth pupils once again remain extremely positive.

Phoebe Caunce received an A in French and History and achieved an A* in English Literature and EPQ. Phoebe deserves every success after working extremely hard and will attend University of Manchester to study History with French.

L to R: Phoebe, Penny and OsianL to R: Phoebe, Penny and Osian
Fellow student, Osian Roberts is leaving Kirkham Grammar with three Bs in Chemistry, Biology and Maths. He will pursue a Rugby career with Sale Sharks after being a major part of the school’s rugby team’s success and has represented Wales.

Penelope Blackmore achieved an A* in Chemistry and Politics and an A in Biology, Maths and EPQ. These amazing qualifications takes her onto now studying Dentistry at Cardiff University.

Alex Eastham will be going to the University of Surrey to study veterinary medicine after gaining A* in Chemistry, Biology and Maths.

L to R: James, Alex and JessicaL to R: James, Alex and Jessica
James Thompson has the ambition to become a doctor after receiving two A*s in Geography and Maths and an A in Chemistry. James is going to be studying medicine at Liverpool University.

Jessica Zhou will be going to Cambridge to also study medicine after achieving three A*s in Chemistry, Biology in Maths. Jess has grasped every opportunity on offer and worked incredibly hard alongside her fellow students.

Kirkham Grammar School are delighted about these results which are a testament to all pupils’ efforts and the support they received in school, particularly during the pandemic, ensuring they entered their summer exams as confident and prepared as possible.

A huge congratulations to all Kirkham Grammar School students and good luck to everyone as they take on their next steps.

