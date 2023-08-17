News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Fire breaks out at wine bar in city centre
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Man arrested after three children hospitalised following collision
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

A-Level results day as students in Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre receive grades

Thousands of students across Lancasire will receive their A-Level grades today (Thursday, August 17).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Aug 2023, 08:15 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 08:20 BST

Follow our live blog for the latest updates and grades from colleges and sixth forms from across Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

A Levels Results Day 2023: Live coverage as students across Lancashire receive grades

Show new updates
09:49 BSTUpdated 09:51 BST

Hutton CofE Grammar School celebrate another year of impressive A-level results

Hutton CofE Grammar School Hutton CofE Grammar School
Hutton CofE Grammar School

Hutton Church of England Grammar School on Liverpool Road, Preston say they are delighted with yet another set of “excellent” results this year.

Nearly half of the A Level grades awarded were the top grades of A* - B and a quarter of all A Level grades awarded was either an A* or A.

Full story: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/hutton-church-of-england-grammar-school-celebrate-another-year-of-impressive-a-level-results-4258488

08:59 BST

Should more be done to ensure students can attend university, if their parents are struggling with the cost of living crisis?

08:54 BST

Remember, if you don’t get the results you want, it’s not the end of the world...

Education Secretary told Sky News this morning that students receiving their A-level grades today are unlikely to be asked for the results by employers in 10 years’ time.

She said: “Somebody asked me, ‘What will people ask you in 10 years’ time?’

“They won’t ask you anything about your A-level grades in 10 years’ time.

“They will ask you about other things you have done since then: what you have done in the work place, what you did at university?

“And then, after a period of time, they don’t even ask you what you did at university.

“It is really all about what you do and what you can demonstrate and the skills that you learn in the workplace.”

08:30 BSTUpdated 08:33 BST

Fancy some free food to celebrate?

Fancy celebrating A Level Results without spending a penny?

A Level students can get free food at some major restaurant chains today, including Nando’s and TGI Fridays!

Find out where you can eat for free in your area...

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/read-this/a-levels-results-day-2023-where-students-get-free-food-to-celebrate-including-nandos-tgi-fridays-4257412

08:23 BST

Feeling anxious? Talk to someone...

It’s results day and some young people might feel a little anxious ahead of their results or after receiving their grades.

Don’t keep it in. You can share your concerns with Talkzone on 0800 511 111, text on 07786 511 111 or email [email protected]

Related topics:South RibblePrestonChorleyBlackpoolFylde