A-Level results day as students in Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre receive grades
Follow our live blog for the latest updates and grades from colleges and sixth forms from across Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.
Hutton CofE Grammar School celebrate another year of impressive A-level results
Hutton Church of England Grammar School on Liverpool Road, Preston say they are delighted with yet another set of “excellent” results this year.
Nearly half of the A Level grades awarded were the top grades of A* - B and a quarter of all A Level grades awarded was either an A* or A.
Remember, if you don’t get the results you want, it’s not the end of the world...
Education Secretary told Sky News this morning that students receiving their A-level grades today are unlikely to be asked for the results by employers in 10 years’ time.
She said: “Somebody asked me, ‘What will people ask you in 10 years’ time?’
“They won’t ask you anything about your A-level grades in 10 years’ time.
“They will ask you about other things you have done since then: what you have done in the work place, what you did at university?
“And then, after a period of time, they don’t even ask you what you did at university.
“It is really all about what you do and what you can demonstrate and the skills that you learn in the workplace.”
Feeling anxious? Talk to someone...
It’s results day and some young people might feel a little anxious ahead of their results or after receiving their grades.
Don’t keep it in. You can share your concerns with Talkzone on 0800 511 111, text on 07786 511 111 or email [email protected]