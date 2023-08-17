Education Secretary told Sky News this morning that students receiving their A-level grades today are unlikely to be asked for the results by employers in 10 years’ time.

She said: “Somebody asked me, ‘What will people ask you in 10 years’ time?’

“They won’t ask you anything about your A-level grades in 10 years’ time.

“They will ask you about other things you have done since then: what you have done in the work place, what you did at university?

“And then, after a period of time, they don’t even ask you what you did at university.