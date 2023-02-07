Kingsfold Primary School on Martin Field Road was visited by the educational watchbody on November 29 and 30 2022 and has been rated good for all categories. The school was also classed as ‘Good’ in 2017 and 2013, and ‘Satisfactory’ in 2011 and 2009, after previously being under special measures.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Kingsfold Primary School?

The report begins: “Pupils are happy at this school. When they arrive in the morning, they are greeted with a warm welcome and a friendly smile by staff. Pupils value the care that they receive. They are treated with respect by staff. This helps pupils to develop positive relationships with their teachers. It also means that pupils feel safe.”

Kingsfold Primary School has received a Good Ofsted report

Pupils are also said to be “proud of their school”, enjoying their outdoor gym and games area, and the many extra-curricular opportunities. They also “behave well and follow the ‘three golden rules’”, and in many subjects, acheive well, having a “thirst for learning”.

In turn, leaders have high expectations for all pupils, including SEND, deal with any incidents of bullying effectively, and have ensured that teachers have sufficient subject knowledge to support learning.

Inspectors also noted that “in many subjects, leaders have developed a broad and ambitious curriculum for all pupils, including those with SEND” and that “most subject leaders monitor the impact of their curriculum effectively” and “use assessment strategies effectively in order to identify any misconceptions.”

Ofsted also praised how “Reading is prioritised at the school” and “Leaders enrich the curriculum and promote pupils’ personal development very well”.

What does Kingsfold Primary School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors wrote: “Some pupils do not attend school regularly. This means that these pupils miss out on their learning. Leaders should further engage with parents to remove the barriers that are preventing pupils from attending school.”

Ofsted also noted that “Some leaders are still developing their ability to evaluate what is going well and what needs to improve further in their areas of responsibility. This sometimes leads to improvement targets that are too broad and actions that lack focus.”

Moroever, in some subjects, “leaders are still breaking down the knowledge that they want pupils to know. In these subjects, pupils do not build their knowledge as securely as they could.”

What does Kingsfold Primary School say about their rating?

Headteacher Kellie Tierney said: “Over the last four years, we have created a bespoke curriculum which is based on our pupils. Since then, the pupils have shown great enthusiasm and focus for learning and this was noted in the most recent Ofsted visit. Alongside this, staff are proud to have developed a restorative behaviour system that is displayed around our school. This has helped pupils to understand that good behaviour leads to the better learning.

"Last year, we earned the Platinum School Games Award. This allows all our pupils access to sports and develops healthy bodies and minds. The early years team are currently working towards the Step into Quality mark for the Early Years provision which was recognised by Ofsted as giving children a strong start.