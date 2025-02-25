Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kids Planet Day Nurseries, one of the leading early years education providers in the UK, has acquired a Chorley nursery, expanding the family-led group’s presence in the Lancashire area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aquisition of Early Birds private day nursery in Chorley marks the 223rd setting for Kids Planet which has grown through a combination of acquisition and greenfield developments.

Kids Planet - which already owns one nursery in Buckshaw Village and two in Preston - says it provides the highest standard of early years education and care across the UK for over 30,000 children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early Birds Nursery on the other hand opened in 2003 and says it is committed to providing exceptional care and education with a highly dedicated, experienced, and qualified team.

Guided by the ethos of ‘Explore... Discover... Grow’, the nursery strives to foster curiosity and development and says its vision to continuously pursue excellence, enabling children to thrive in a stimulating, safe, and nurturing setting, will continue under its new owners.

Early Birds Nursery in Coppull is to become a Kids Planet nursery. | submit

What has been said about the acquisition?

Clare Roberts, CEO at Kids Planet Day Nurseries, said: “Early Birds is a wonderful setting located in a spacious, detached building, filled with charm and character and a homely atmosphere.

“Their warm and inviting learning environments closely aligned with our own ethos and I am really looking forward to welcoming the teams and families into the Kids Planet and working together moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Botham, former owner of Early Birds, said: “Since I opened the doors of Early Birds in 2003, working with the team, children and parents has been a huge part of my life and an absolute privilege.

“Early Birds future is secure in the hands of Kids Planet, who I’m sure will wrap their arms around the team and take the same pride and care in delivering excellent childcare to the families of Coppull and the surrounding areas.”

What is Kids Planet?

Founded in 2008 by Clare Roberts and her father John Hoban, initially with two settings in Warrington and Widnes, Kids Planet has grown significantly over the last 16 years with a mission to deliver the highest quality of childcare.

With Clare as CEO and her sister Lucy Kaczmarska as operations director, Kids Planet remains a family-run and family-focused business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids Planet says it has a unique childcare approach where children are actively encouraged to explore, learn and interact with others in a safe and secure environment, including nutritious home-cooked meals, SEND support, community involvement, and unique nature based outdoor learning approach Udeskole, to name a few.

Kids Planet is so committed and confident in this approach, that they even have a happiness guarantee.

In 2018, the group also launched its Training Academy to educate and grow new talent within the early years sector.

Kids Planet says it prides itself on ‘home grown’ talent, and believes firmly in retaining practitioners by offering varied and rewarding progression opportunities, from SEND champions, outdoor leads, sports coaches, senior managers, and much more.