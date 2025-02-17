Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A primary school in Preston is celebrating after receiving a faultless Ofsted report.

Acorns Primary School in Preston has received a faultless Ofsted report. Credit: PA | PA

Acorns Primary School, which caters for pupils with various special educational needs and/or disabilities, was inspected by the educational watchdog between January 7 and 8.

In their subsequent report, the school, located off Blackpool Road in Preston, has been rated as outstanding across all five categories: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

This marks a welcome improvement for Acorns which was classed as ‘good’ in its last full inspection back in 2012 but take a look at why inspectors rated the school so highly below.

What did Acorns Primary School do particularly well?

The report starts by stating: “Acorns Primary School supports every pupil to shine. Pupils are happy to be part of such a caring and welcoming community. Parents and carers praise the school for its dedication and support.”

Pupils are said to have “excellent” behaviour including being “kind, caring and quick to support their friends” whilst academically they also “gain a strong understanding of many subjects”.

The curriculum is described as “tailored, well-structured”, “broad, exciting and ambitious“ and it “helps pupils to grow both academically and personally” by “perfectly balanc[ing] academic learning with emotional, personal and social growth”.

Staff are then said to be “experts in supporting pupils with complex needs”, they’re compassionate and able to build strong bonds with pupils.

Inspectors added: “Personal development is at the heart of the school’s work. Pupils take part in enriching activities, from educational trips to sports competitions. These experiences help them to grow, learn important life skills and create happy memories.”

The “carefully planned phonics programme” was also particularly praised, as was the school’s ability to “equip” pupils “brilliantly for life in modern Britain” by allowing them to “celebrate a variety of religious and cultural traditions” and build “a deep understanding of their identity and values”.

What does Acorns Primary School nedd to improve on?

Ofsted did not note any areas that required improvement.

Acorns Primary School's headteacher, Paula Barlow. | submit

What has Acorns Primary School said about its latest Ofsted report?

A school spokesperson said: "Acorns School recently received our Ofsted inspection results, and we are absolutely thrilled to announce that we were rated Outstanding in all aspects. What truly makes our school special is the incredible dedication and passion of our staff, the wonderful children we have the privilege to teach, and the inspiring leadership of our Headteacher, Paula Barlow. Our team works tirelessly to create a nurturing and enriching learning environment, and this Ofsted result is a testament to their unwavering commitment.

“We believe that Acorns Primary School's story is a powerful example of what can be achieved with hard work, dedication, and a shared belief in the potential of every child."