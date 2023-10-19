News you can trust since 1886
Jeweller Guy Wakeling makes special necklace to mark Penwortham Priory Academy assistant's 21 years of service

Penwortham Priory Academy's Janice Simpson was bowled over by her long service award – a necklace made in the design of a ‘Gentry’ bowler hat.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:35 BST
Learning Support Assistant Mrs Simpson chose the design which was made by former Priory pupil Guy Wakeling.

Janice with the bespoke necklaceJanice with the bespoke necklace
Mrs Simpson has been at Priory since September 2002 – and has now amassed 21 years.

“I am a Preston North End fan and because of the gentry connection, I decided on a necklace with a bowler hat”, she said.

“I knew Guy’s dad Peter when he was a boxing coach and he was a bespoke jeweller. Guy has carried it on, even though Guy wasn’t at Priory when I was here.

“I have a number of pieces from them and the necklace is beautiful.”

Nursing background

Mrs Simpson added: “I was a nurse before I came to Priory and I didn’t expect to be here over 20 years but I have really enjoyed it.

“I live in Longton so I cycle to work every day in all weathers, it’s four miles there and back so it keeps me fit.

“Priory has changed such a lot building-wise with the old B Block demolished and all the new buildings which have been introduced over the last 10 years especially.

“I have been a Learning Support Assistant and a Cover Supervisor here and I guess my role has evolved as I have been here.

“I have enjoyed every single minute of it. Helping children has been a complete joy to me.”

