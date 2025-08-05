I've been sacked by Preston College but will fight this grave injustice

A Lancashire teacher has pledged to fight “a grave injustice” after being sacked for comments he made online.

In a post on social media, Simon Pearson, 56, a teacher at Preston College, said a prison sentence given to a woman who posted a highly controversial on the day of the Southport murders was an example of “two-tier policing”.

Mr Pearson said in the same post that what Ms Connolly said was “appalling” and “obviously wrong” but he was dismissed after an internal investigation, prompted by a complaint from a Muslim representative of the National Education Union at the college, found his online posts had the potential to bring it into disrepute.

Mr Pearson has now started legal action, which has been filed at an employment tribunal, with claims of wrongful dismissal, unfair dismissal, harassment, and discrimination under the Equality Act 2010.

The claim argues that the teacher’s posts were expressions of protected philosophical and Christian beliefs, including support for the rule of law, freedom of expression, and equal justice.

He said: “I cannot allow what has happened to me to go unchallenged. It is a grave injustice that should concern everybody who cares about freedom. I am determined to fight for justice and for the freedom to raise legitimate concerns in public and private as part of national debates on extremely serious issues that impact us all.”

Mr Pearson was an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) teacher at the further education college in Fulwood.

Lucy Connolly was jailed in October last year for 31 months after posting an online message on the day of the Southport murders, which read: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f---ing hotels full of the b------s for all I care, while you’re at it take the treacherous government politicians with them.”

In a post on Facebook, Mr Pearson wrote: “The woman who made that appalling comment about the mosque in Southport is obviously wrong. But where is the jail sentence for the Labour MP calling for people to have their throats slit? Where is the justice meeted out against those thugs who beat up the police at Manchester airport? She should not have been jailed for that.

“People presumed the worst and were outraged by the killing of three little girls. It was wrong but how many Islamists plots and crimes have been experienced in our country?

“There is a two tier policy from the top down. Has our country's woke leadership lost its mind?”

Mr Pearson is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre, whose chief executive Andrea Williams said: “This case highlights the dangerous consequences of the vague and weaponised use of the term ‘Islamophobia’.

"In a free and democratic society, we must be able to discuss public events and express concern about violence and injustice without fear of losing our livelihoods. The definition of Islamophobia is being used to silence legitimate speech and punish those who dare to speak out. We stand firmly behind this teacher and his right to freedom of expression.”

Preston College declined to comment.