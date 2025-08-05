Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/college/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good ones are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the 19 establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Lancashire Ofsteds in July All the schools, nurseries & colleges from across Lancashire with new Ofsted ratings in July

Burnley College Report published July 3 following an inspection on Mar 11-14 & Jun 4-5. Classed as requires improvement. Highlights: learners/apprentices thrive, grow in character and broaden their outlook on life at college; ambitious curriculums. Improvements needed: strength of governing board; checks on learning; attendance. Previous inspection: Good.

Treetops Childrens Nursery Ltd (Blackpool) Report published July 3 following an inspection on May 30. Classed as good. Highlights: warm and friendly nursery; ambitious curriculum; children's behaviour is good. Improvements needed: strengthen the curriculum for communication and language; support staff to effectively implement the learning intentions of activities. Previous inspection: Good.

Mi Nursery (Rossendale) Report published July 7 following an inspection on Jun 3. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: sequenced, ambitious curriculum; children's behaviour is thoughtfully managed; strong emphasis on helping children's communication. Improvements needed: support staff more effectively; work more closely with parents . Previous inspection: N/A.