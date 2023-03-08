Last weekend marked a significant milestone in Stonyhurst’s already rich sporting history with one of its pupils playing for the U18 England Women’s rugby team, leading the team to victory against Wales.

The match was the first international fixture for the 2023 season which took place on Sunday, March 5 at Rugby School, the birthplace of rugby union 200 years ago, as part of the bicentennial anniversary celebrations. Sunday’s game was the first-ever women’s international to take place at Rugby School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Grasshopers team member, Connie Clarke, a Scholar in her final year at Stonyhurst College, was selected to play for the starting XV, and scored two tries, helping the team to reign victorious over the Welsh side, with a final score of 48-5.

Stonyhurst pupil Connie Clarke (right) helped lead the U18 England Women’s rugby team to victory against Wales on Sunday, March 5.

Connie played on the left wing and made her 15-a-side international debut, after playing for the England U18 7s team last summer. The 18-year-old is an outstanding all-round sportswoman, representing Stonyhurst in 1st XI hockey, 1st VII netball, and 1st XI cricket, on top of her rugby career.

Connie said: “I had an amazing experience. Wearing the rose and running to sing the national anthem was incredible. Stonyhurst has always been supportive and given me time to go to training and, through the sports scholarship program, helped me to achieve my goals. After the match, I was flooded with congratulatory emails from numerous staff members who showed their encouragement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning her journey at Stonyhurst in Year 8, Connie is balancing A levels in mathematics, biology, and chemistry, with her training programmes for England, Sale Sharks and Preston Grasshoppers. Connie’s England debut followed her success with Sale Sharks last week, where she was a try scorer alongside fellow Stonyhurst sportswomen, Priya.

John Browne, Headmaster of Stonyhurst said: “We are incredibly proud of Connie and her debut with England’s rugby team. Her contribution to the team’s victory is a remarkable tribute to the determination and maturity of this young sportswoman. Connie is setting a fine example for her younger peers, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for her. Our motto Quant Je Puis, As Much as I Can, was certainly on display this weekend."