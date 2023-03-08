17-year-old Isabelle Roberts from Tarleton has joined forces with the team at Caddick Group’s Farington Park development to mark International Women’s Day, following her recent work experience on site.

Isabelle, who is studying for her A-Levels at Runshaw College, has been undertaking work experience at Farington Park where Caddick Construction is nearing completion of a new 550,000 sq ft logistics hub on behalf of Caddick Developments. The building forms part of Phase I of the Lancashire scheme.

Isabelle said: “I have learned a lot from the team at Farington Park. After my A-Levels, I plan to go to university to study for a degree apprenticeship in quantity surveying, and to get some experience on site has been so amazing. It’s proved that this is the career for me, and it’s shown me how open and welcoming construction is to everyone.

“I have been spending time on site around my time at college, joining the team meetings and getting out on site to see it all in action. I’m really grateful to have this opportunity, and to anyone considering their career options, I would say if you think construction is for you, just go for it. In my experience, it is an amazing career for women.”

Isabelle’s work experience forms part of a wider programme of investment by Caddick Developments and its construction partner, Caddick Construction, to make a positive impact on the community local to the Farington Park development.

Over the course of the building work, the team has delivered a series of work experience placements, mentoring and interactive career sessions with independent specialists in SEN education, Bridgeway School.

The team has also raised over £10,000 for local charities throughout construction work. This includes work with Chorley-based Inspire Youth Zone, which offers 5,000 local young people a place to connect and learn new skills during the school holidays.

Isabelle Roberts with Caddick Construction Quantity Surveyor at Farington Park, Peter Lamoury.

Ian Threadgold, Managing Director of Caddick Construction in the North West, commented: “We are committed to creating opportunities for training and employment for local people on all of our projects, but when we see someone starting their career with so much potential, it is really special. We are very proud to have been part of the start of Isabelle’s journey - she has been a truly valuable member of the team.

“Bringing new talent into construction is vital; our industry thrives on the diverse skills of its people, but we can’t sit back and wait for people to come to us. We have to inspire, educate and show young people that no matter who they are, their background or their passion, there is a place for them in our industry.”

Farington Park is located in Leyland with direct links to the M6, M65 and M61, and is designed to service the demand for new industrial space in the North West. Phase I has secured a funding deal with Goldman Sachs and Canmoor.