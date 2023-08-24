Nearly 80% of boys achieved the important benchmark of achieving 9 - 4 grades in both English and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, well over half our boys achieved strong passes in both subjects (9 – 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A school person said: “As GCSEs have become even more rigorous, we are proud of the performance of all our students.”

Hutton Church of England Grammar School on Liverpool Road, Preston.

Over a fifth of grades awarded to Hutton boys were at 7-9 and eight of boys had all their GCSE grades above a 7 – which the school calls a “remarkable achievement!”

Some stand-out students

Henry Whitham gained seven of his ten GCSEs at the gold star standard of grade 9. His others were two 8s and a 7 as well as grade 8 Level 2 in Further Maths.

Sam Chandler gained six grade 9s and four grade 8s as well as another 9 in his L2 Further Maths. Both Henry and Sam achived the highest possible grades in Maths and English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Edge hit four grade 9s overall – in Maths and all three Sciences along with three 8s and three 7s as well as an 8 in his L2 Further Maths.

Noah Charlton also scored then top grades which included three 9s in Chemistry, Geography and Physics.

Daniel Watson managed to achieve 9s in each of the Sciences along with four 8s

Robert Fitzpatrick, Naeem Rajani and Ned Fellows all gained two grade 9s in their impressive setsof results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Gold Star students include Alfie Braithwaite, Robert Jones Joseph Rigby, Adam Oakley, Christian Dickinson, Nathan Jost, Theo Carroll, Safwan Musa and Charlie Berry.

What does the headteacher say?

Headteacher Nocola Moran said: “I would like to congratulate all Hutton students on their excellent GCSE results this year. We are particularly pleased to see very strong results across the board in the arts, humanities and languages as well as in the core subjects of English, Mathematics and Science.Students have worked extremely hard and these excellent results are a tribute to their commitment and hard work. I would also like to thank their teachers and all my colleagues who have taught and supported students so effectively, and also parents who have nurtured and encouraged students throughout their school lives.