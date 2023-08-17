News you can trust since 1886
A-level results day: 19 pics from Runshaw College, Cardinal Newman College, Hutton Grammar School and Kirkham Grammar

Hundreds of pupils from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble are celebrating receiving their A-level, T-level and BTEC results today (Thursday, August 17.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 09:28 BST

After months – even years – of hardwork, pupils have finally found out the results of their efforts, and they should all be very proud.

The Post photographer visited some schools in the area to capture the jubilant scenes.

Take a look below at some of the most succesful students from across our region.

Photo taken on A Level results day at Runshaw College

1. Runshaw College

Photo taken on A Level results day at Runshaw College Photo: Neil Cross

Milly Roberts celebrates her top grades

2. Runshaw College

Milly Roberts celebrates her top grades Photo: Neil Cross

Grace Marshall - clearly very happy with her results!

3. Newman College

Grace Marshall - clearly very happy with her results! Photo: Neil Cross

Rachel Moran and Amy Willetts

4. Runshaw College

Rachel Moran and Amy Willetts Photo: Neil Cross

