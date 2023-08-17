Maintaining their long standing tradition of examination success, the school say they have successfully prepared students for the next stage of their lives, with many continuing their education at some of the top universities in the country.

Nearly half of the A Level grades awarded were the top grades of A* - B and a quarter of all A Level grades awarded was either an A* or A.

Headteacher Mrs Nicola Moran said: “The school has a proud tradition of academic excellence which we continue to maintain; once again we are delighted with the accomplishments of our students in a wide range of A Level subjects. There have been some exceptional results with many achieving top grades and successfully progressing to the next stages of their careers, be that at prestigious Universities or the world of work. Students and staff have worked incredibly hard over the last twelve months, supported as always by dedicated parents and carers, and we are very proud of all they have achieved.

Hutton Church of England Grammar School on Liverpool Road, Preston.

“Our Year 12 students have also laid excellent foundations for the coming year and I am sure they will continue to push themselves in trying to emulate or surpass those who have just left.

“I would like, once again, to thank the staff for continually going the extra mile for the students, parents and carers for their continued support and all of our Year 13 students for always giving of their best; their hard work and dedication has clearly paid dividends.”

Special mention given to individual students

Jonathan Dickinson- 2 A*s in Maths and Economicas and an A in Physics. He is taking a gap year.

James Hainsworth achieved- 2 A*s in Mathematics and Physics, along with A in Further Maths. He’s off to the University of Bath studying Mechanical Engineering.

Hannah Phillips- A*s in History and Sociology and A in English Literature. She will study English Literature at Lancaster University.

Emilia Barker- A* in Geography, along with As in DT and Maths. Sheis off to Lancaster to study Architecture.

Summer Rickard- A* in Psychology along with A grades in Biology and Chemistry. She will study Biology at Lancaster.

Uwes and Uzayr Tindu hit A*s Maths and Biology respectively and both scored As in all their other subjects. Both will study Dentistry –Uwes at Manchester and Uzayr at Leeds

Isabelle Scovell- 2 A* grades in Biology and Sociology and a B in Chemistry. She will go to UCLan to study Veterinary Medicine.

Jason Martlew- 3 A grades in Computing, Maths and Further Maths. He will study Computer Science and Maths at Lancaster.

Adam Oakley- 3 A grades in Economics, Maths and Politics. He plans to study Economics at the University of York.