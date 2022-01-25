How Runshaw College's new classroom block will look and when work on it will start

The £3m “Buttermere” building is expected to open to students in October. It will be constructed on the site of a small car park at the front of the college’s campus off Langdale Road.

The two-storey, 12-classroom facility was granted permission last summer after members of South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee were told that it was needed to accommodate students taking the new T-Level technical qualification.

Images showing how Runshaw College's new classroom block will look when it opens in October (credit: Runshaw College)

T-Levels – which are studied straight after GSCEs – are being rolled out across England in a phased three-year period up to 2023. The number of courses available more than doubled back in September.

Although the 1,000 square metre block will be built on current car park space, a redesign of the parking arrangements on the site is expected to result in an increase of 18 spaces overall.

The Buttermere building – which continues the Runshaw tradition of naming facilities after parts of the Lake District – has been financed via the government’s ‘Post-16 Capacity Fund’.

The college says that the facility will ensure it can “accommodate the expected demographic increase in 16 to 19-year-olds over the next five years”.

Clare Russell, Principal and CEO at Runshaw College, said of the forthcoming building work: “We are really proud of our impressive college campus and we constantly invest in our estate to ensure we provide high-quality learning and social spaces, resourced with industry standard equipment and technology.

“Buttermere will meet the needs of our students both now and in the future, ensuring that our beautiful college campus, facilities and resources continue to be outstanding.”