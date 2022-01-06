What are the school term dates in Lancashire in 2022? Here's everything you need to know
With Christmas and the New Year firmly behind us and Lancashire schoolchildren back in the classroom it's time to start thinking of term times and the potential - Covid permitting - of a much-needed summer holiday.
With that in mind, here are the term dates for schools in the Lancashire County Council catchment area. You can search for your child's specific school here.
Spring Term 2022
Started on: Tuesday 4 January 2022
Half Term: Monday 14 February - Friday 18 February 2022
Ends: Friday 1 April 2022
Summer Term 2022
Starts on: Tuesday 19 April 2022
May day: Monday 2 May 2022
Half Term: Monday 30 May -Friday 3 June 2022
Ends: Friday 22 July 2022
Autumn Term 2022
Starts: Thursday 1 September 2022
Half term: Monday 24 October - Friday 28 October 2022
Ends: Friday 16 December 2022
Spring Term 2023
Starts: Tuesday 3 January 2023
