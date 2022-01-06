What are the school term dates in Lancashire in 2022? Here's everything you need to know

With Christmas and the New Year firmly behind us and Lancashire schoolchildren back in the classroom it's time to start thinking of term times and the potential - Covid permitting - of a much-needed summer holiday.

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:46 pm

With that in mind, here are the term dates for schools in the Lancashire County Council catchment area. You can search for your child's specific school here.

Spring Term 2022

Started on: Tuesday 4 January 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lancashire children are back in the classrooom after Christmas

Half Term: Monday 14 February - Friday 18 February 2022

Ends: Friday 1 April 2022

Summer Term 2022

Starts on: Tuesday 19 April 2022

May day: Monday 2 May 2022

Half Term: Monday 30 May -Friday 3 June 2022

Ends: Friday 22 July 2022

Autumn Term 2022

Starts: Thursday 1 September 2022

Half term: Monday 24 October - Friday 28 October 2022

Ends: Friday 16 December 2022

Spring Term 2023

Starts: Tuesday 3 January 2023

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more here.

LancashireLancashire County CouncilLancashire Post