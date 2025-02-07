Holy Cross Rocked!

Holy Cross Catholic High School pupils put on an amazing performance of “We Will Rock You” which was a sell-out on all three nights - they rocked it!

The talent that was displayed by the pupils was phenomenal.Emma, who played Scaramouche, said: “I have never done anything like this before. It has been really good. My dream would be to perform on the West End”.

Salvador, who played Galileo, has wowed the audiences with his incredible voice.This is Salvador’s second Holy Cross performance as he also performed in Grease.He said “I have enjoyed playing a bigger part this year and having the control and freedom to perform how I want to perform. I would love to pursue a career in acting”.

This was Joseph’s first performance on stage. Joseph, who played Buddy, said: “I have enjoyed making new friends within the other year groups whilst taking part. It has helped me to improve my acting skills. I have never done anything like this before.

I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to play a bigger role."Charlotte played Oz and she is a natural talent, with an amazing singing voice.Having only ever had two singing lessons, she has stepped up into a main role following her involvement in the chorus in Grease.

Charlotte said: “I have enjoyed singing and performing and making friends."Frankie, who played Khash, has never had a main part before but has enjoyed making friends and seeing what it feels like to have a main part in the school production.Grace, who played Oggi, was also in the chorus in Grease.

Grace is a part of Will Power Acting School. Grace would love to travel the world and become a flight attendant.Maebh, who wore the most amazing costume and really looked the part as Killer Queen, has never properly sang in front of an audience, this is her first school performance.

She was encouraged to take part from friends and family and has really enjoyed the experience.She said: “I have made some great friends and it has been good to have the chance to grow in confidence. I enjoy singing and would want to do something like this again. I am excited for the performances."

Noah, who shared the role as Brit and has also played Eugene in Grease, enjoyed being with friends at rehearsals and said: “I would definitely love to be involved in musical theatre in the future."Izaac, who is the youngest of the main characters and only in Year 7, has shown true confidence in his character as Brit.

After coming along in primary school to watch Grease, he was inspired by the talent of our pupils to audition for We Will Rock You.Izaac isn’t new to the stage and has performed at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool and has auditioned for movies.

He would like a career in acting.Izaac wanted to thank the teachers and said: “They have been amazing, they work so hard to make the show what it is. There are so many opportunities at Holy Cross within the Performing Arts department."Mrs Chapman-Dean said: “What can I say to this immensely talented cast? You rocked it!"Memories made that will last forever – highs and lows – but it all came together in the end."

Thank you to all those colleagues who have helped make this show such a success."To Mrs Mitchell for the fantastic choreography and to Miss Dent for backstage – a show is not just those on the stage. The dedication from all has made this show what it is – now for a rest.’

Mrs Harrison said: “We are so incredibly proud of the whole 'We Will Rock You' cast."You have worked so hard. It takes talent, stamina and determination to pull off a show like this and you have delivered on every level. Enjoy every moment of the performances."I know that you will shine brightly and remember this time for years to come."