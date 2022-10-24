Holy Cross Catholic High School in Chorley has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in a report published on October 13.

Holy Cross Catholic High School was inspected on September 14, and was classed as ‘good’ in its report released on October 13. According to the Ofsted website, the school was first rated ‘good’ in 2005, and has remained at that grade ever since, with its last inspection being in 2017.

What did Ofsted say was particurlary good about Holy Cross Catholic High School?

According to Ofsted, Holy Cross is a “caring school community where everyone feels included”, with pupils valuing the “strong relationships that they forge with staff...built on trust and mutual respect.” Pupils also achieve well and behave well, whilst any incidents of poor behaviour, including bullying, are managed effectively.

Holy Cross pupils pictured with headteacher, Ivan Gaughan, who says he is "delighted" by the report.

In terms of the curriculum, inspectors said it was “ambitious and well-thought-out", with the order of learning being carefully considered to help pupils remember more. Holy Cross was also praised for its assessment systems, and its ability to identify and support SEND pupils or those with trouble reading. Inspectors added that the school’s programme of wider personal development, such as extra-curricular clubs and visits, is a “stength”, and its career programme is “well designed.”

What does Holy Cross Catholic High School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors said that “governors and leaders do not scrutinise, in sufficient depth, the information available about the behaviour, attendance and uptake of extra-curricular activities of pupils with SEND”, meaning questions about how their quality of education can be improved are not asked.

Inspectors also said that pupils were "proud" to attend Holy Cross. Pictured is an English class at the school.

What does Holy Cross Catholic High School say about their latest rating?