Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas creates film starring Peter Andre to be shown to kids across Lancashire
Actor Jamie Lomas, best known for playing Warren Fox in Hollyoaks, has created a short film called ‘Snapcatch’ which poses the question ‘Do you ever really know who you're talking to online?’
The 48-year-old, who was married to singer and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh, has teamed up with other television stars on the film’s production as well.
Snapchat’s cast includes national treasure Peter Andre alongside his son Junior, himself an up and coming artist, as well as former Coronation Street star Niamh Blackshaw.
What is the film about?
The film tells the story of two teenagers who establish a friendship online, but one is not who they seem. Through their seemingly shared passion of creativity and dance, a deep connection grows - trust is created leading to information and images shared. Snapcatch puts a spotlight on the importance of knowing how to stay safe online, spotting the signs and showcases the reality of youth online grooming today.
Hosted in partnership with the Make Life Kind Trust Powered by Milk Education, the film has been directed by Award winning Television & Film Director Sean Glynn & produced by actress and award-winning producer Rebecca-Clare Evans.
How will the children of Lancashire get to see it?
The film will exclusively premiere in Manchester’s HOME theatre next Monday (October 2) but will then go on to be shown in schools across the country from October in a bid to raise awareness of being vigilant online.
Why has Jamie created the film?
In a video, father of three Jamie, who sadly lost one of his children in 2009, said: “Reports of online grooming have increased by 70 per cent, reaching an all time high in 2021 and this is only the tip of the iceberg. These are our children and we need to protect them so along with some amazing people, including Peter Andre, his son Junior Andre, and Nimah Backshaw, we have amde a short film to rasie awarenbss of the realitiues of online grooming, ho9w it can happen to anyone and how we, as parents, can do our best to support our children to be safe online.”