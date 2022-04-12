Guided walk to mark 190th anniversary of city crucial role in temperance movement

Steve Harrison will be the guide on the Temperance guided walk, which is being held to mark the 190th anniversary of the establishment of Preston as the ‘Jerusalem of Temperance’ in 1832.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk will start in front of the Blue Bell Pub in Church Street and visit locations in Preston City centre which played a pivotal role in the development of the temperance movement.

The walk lasts just over an hour and will finish at the Central Methodist Church in Lune Street where you can visit The [email protected] Exhibition and enjoy FOC an illustrated talk ‘The Alternative World of the Proud Preston Non-Drinkers’ with Annemarie Mcallister which will supply background and context to the walk and exhibition.